AAP-Congress Delhi deal likely, sources say 4-3 seat sharing agreement agreed to

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seem to have finalised their seat-sharing alliance for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, sources said on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 22-02-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 16:27 IST
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls in an alliance. Sources said the two parties have finalised their seat-sharing alliance for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi on Thursday. As per the sources, both parties have locked the deal for a four-three alliance, with the AAP contesting on four and Congress settling for three.

The seat-sharing alliance came through after several rounds of deliberations this week and today, as well as a meeting held at KC Venugopal's house in Delhi. During the meeting, KC Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik were present from Congress side, while Sandeep Pathak, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi were representing the AAP.

In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha the BJP won all seven seats from Delhi. In the 2004 elections the Congress had won 6 seats and the BJP 1 seat while in 2009 Lok Sabha polls the Congress won all 7 seats in Delhi. In addition to this, it has also been learned that Congress is likely to give AAP one seat in Haryana, while AAP will support the Congress for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat.

Meanwhile the Aam Admi Party had dominated the assembly elections winning 67 of the 70 seats in the 2015 assembly election and 62 of 70 assembly seats in the 2020 elections. In Gujarat, the AAP is demanding three seats in a potential alliance with the Congress, however a final agreement on this is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

