Thane shocker: Parents hold protest outside school over alleged molestation of children during picnic

A large crowd of parents gathered outside a private school in Thane for the second day in a row, demanding the resignation of the administration over the alleged molestation of class 2 girl students inside a school bus during a picnic trip. The parents complained that girls in class 2 were molested by an outsider who accompanied the school management during the picnic.

Speaking to ANI, a parent said "On February 20, when kids from grade 2 were on a picnic, two outsiders also accompanied them which wasn't informed to any parents. We don't know the due diligence or the process through which they're selected for the picnic. One man molested 8-10 children, teachers are denying, they are saying that they were keeping an eye and nothing had happened, but eight children can't lie," one of the parents said. "Teachers are denying it, and management has accepted but only about the negligence in appointing the third party and they're blaming it entirely on the third party. We are demanding the resignation of the teachers and management involved who planned the picnic trip. We have filed an FIR against the teacher, management, principal and the criminal," she added.

Following the outrage, the Kapurbawadi Police on Wednesday arrested the main accused involved. Despite the arrest, the unrest persisted, with parents assembling outside the school, demanding justice. The situation escalated to the extent that the Kapurbawadi Police force was deployed outside the school to manage the crowds and ensure the safety of everyone. (ANI)

