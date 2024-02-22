Left Menu

Thane shocker: Parents hold protest outside school over alleged molestation of children during picnic

A large crowd of parents gathered outside a private school in Thane for the second day in a row, demanding the resignation of the administration over the alleged molestation of class 2 girl students inside a school bus during a picnic trip.

ANI | Updated: 22-02-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 16:58 IST
Thane shocker: Parents hold protest outside school over alleged molestation of children during picnic
Parents protest outside school in Thane over alleged molestation of chiildren (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A large crowd of parents gathered outside a private school in Thane for the second day in a row, demanding the resignation of the administration over the alleged molestation of class 2 girl students inside a school bus during a picnic trip. The parents complained that girls in class 2 were molested by an outsider who accompanied the school management during the picnic.

Speaking to ANI, a parent said "On February 20, when kids from grade 2 were on a picnic, two outsiders also accompanied them which wasn't informed to any parents. We don't know the due diligence or the process through which they're selected for the picnic. One man molested 8-10 children, teachers are denying, they are saying that they were keeping an eye and nothing had happened, but eight children can't lie," one of the parents said. "Teachers are denying it, and management has accepted but only about the negligence in appointing the third party and they're blaming it entirely on the third party. We are demanding the resignation of the teachers and management involved who planned the picnic trip. We have filed an FIR against the teacher, management, principal and the criminal," she added.

Following the outrage, the Kapurbawadi Police on Wednesday arrested the main accused involved. Despite the arrest, the unrest persisted, with parents assembling outside the school, demanding justice. The situation escalated to the extent that the Kapurbawadi Police force was deployed outside the school to manage the crowds and ensure the safety of everyone. (ANI)

Also Read: ONGC signs agreement with TotalEnergies to detect, measure methane emissions

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024