PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 21:01 IST
Travel show SATTE 2024 begins at Greater Noida
Three-day travel and tourism show SATTE 2024 started in Greater Noida on Thursday, an industry statement said.

SATTE (South Asia's Travel and Tourism Exchange) offers a platform to domestic and international buyers and professionals from across the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry to showcase their products and exchange ideas.

Over 1,500 exhibitors are participating in the show, Abhay Sinha, Director General, SEPC (Services Export Promotion Council) said, adding that the travel and tourism market in the country is expected to generate a revenue of USD 23.72 billion in 2024.

He said that the country's services exports are growing at a healthy rate.

