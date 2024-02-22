J-K: Russian skier killed, seven rescued after avalanche hits Gulmarg

The Indian Army rescued seven Russian nationals including a local guide while one died after a massive avalanche hit the Kongadari slopes of Gulmarg on Thursday, as per officials. Indian Army in a statement said that the incident, which occurred on the slopes of Apharwat in the general area of Kongadari, Gulmarg, at approximately 1 PM involved a group of foreigners from Russia.

The deceased has been identified as Anton (50), from Russia. "A total of 8 individuals including a local guide, were caught in the avalanche," officials said.

"Because of the prompt action taken by the Indian Army's own Avalanche Rescue Team (ART) from Gulmarg Battalion, seven individuals were rescued, preventing further loss of life," they said. The statement further stated that the HAWS (High Altitude Warfare School) teams of the Indian Army were also activated, "further enhancing the rescue efforts".

The first responder, the Indian Army team from Gulmarg, worked in coordination with civil authorities and managed to rescue all but one individual, ensuring their safety and well-being, as per the statement. The Indian Army expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, it added.

"Today, the Indian Army demonstrated its unwavering commitment to safety and professionalism by swiftly responding to an avalanche incident in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir," as per the statement. (ANI)

