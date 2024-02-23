Left Menu

Policy will be introduced to give ownership rights to people living in houses for 20 years in urban areas: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that a policy will be introduced in a week to give ownership rights to people living in houses for 20 years in urban areas.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 07:38 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 07:38 IST
Policy will be introduced to give ownership rights to people living in houses for 20 years in urban areas: Haryana CM
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that a policy will be introduced in a week to give ownership rights to people living in houses for 20 years in urban areas. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, "A policy will be introduced in a week to give ownership rights to people living in houses for 20 years in urban areas. Tigaon would be given the status of sub-division."

After a no-confidence motion moved by the main opposition party, the Congress, against the Khattar government, CM Khattar said that the intentions of the government cannot be questioned. CM Khattar said, "During the no-confidence motion by the opposition in 2021, we had predicted that Congress would bring the no-confidence motion again. If any mistakes occurred while doing welfare for the public, we worked to correct them and took action when necessary. But our intentions cannot be questioned. The first scam after the country's independence was the Jeep scam by Congress. They were also involved in the 2G Spectrum and coal scam. Everyone is familiar with Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and Industrial Plot scams. The government will work as per the instructions of the court." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for ...

 Global
2
Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pills; United Therapeutics starts litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pill...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024