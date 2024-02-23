Policy will be introduced to give ownership rights to people living in houses for 20 years in urban areas: Haryana CM
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that a policy will be introduced in a week to give ownership rights to people living in houses for 20 years in urban areas.
- Country:
- India
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that a policy will be introduced in a week to give ownership rights to people living in houses for 20 years in urban areas. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, "A policy will be introduced in a week to give ownership rights to people living in houses for 20 years in urban areas. Tigaon would be given the status of sub-division."
After a no-confidence motion moved by the main opposition party, the Congress, against the Khattar government, CM Khattar said that the intentions of the government cannot be questioned. CM Khattar said, "During the no-confidence motion by the opposition in 2021, we had predicted that Congress would bring the no-confidence motion again. If any mistakes occurred while doing welfare for the public, we worked to correct them and took action when necessary. But our intentions cannot be questioned. The first scam after the country's independence was the Jeep scam by Congress. They were also involved in the 2G Spectrum and coal scam. Everyone is familiar with Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and Industrial Plot scams. The government will work as per the instructions of the court." (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Haryana CM Khattar participates in "Gaon Chalo Abhiyan" in Panchkula
"Government jobs were sold in the state earlier," says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Wild animal attacks: Hartal turns violent in Pulpally, locals tie cow atop Forest dept jeep
Wild animal attacks: Hartal turns violent in Pulpally, locals tie cow atop Forest dept jeep
Wild animal attacks: Hartal turns violent in Pulpally, locals tie cow atop Forest dept jeep