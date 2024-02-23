Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut condoles death of former CM Manohar Joshi

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has condoled the passing away of the former Lok Sabha Speaker and ex-Chief Minister of Maharashtra Manohar Joshi who passed away on Friday early morning at the age of 86 in Mumbai. In a post on X, Raut said that Joshi lived like a 'Shiv sanik' till his last breath.

"The one who created the world from nothing. The one who was extremely proud of Maharashtra. Humble greetings to Manohar Joshi who lived like a Shiv Sainik till his last breath," Raut said in a post in Marathi. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also paid his tributes to the former Maharashtra Chief Minister in his post on X, "Very sad to hear the news of death of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and former Speaker of Lok Sabha, Senior Leader Manohar Joshi Sir. With Sir's demise, the cultured face of Maharashtra politics has been lost. We have lost a leader who was very humble, passionate about Hazrajbabi and Maharashtra as well as the Marathi man. I got an opportunity to work under the leadership of Joshi sir during the coalition government. Like the head of the family, he always got guidance. May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti."

Joshi breathed his last on Friday at around 3 am in Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai. The 86-year-old Joshi was admitted to Hinduja Hospital on February 21 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

According to family sources, the funeral will be held later in the day at Dadar Shivaji Park Crematorium, with full state honours. Manohar Joshi served as chief minister from 1995 to 1999 and was the first leader from the undivided Shiv Sena to occupy the top post in the state.

He was also elected as a Member of Parliament and was the Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004 when the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was in power. He was also a Member of the Rajya Sabha from 2006 to 2012 and Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises from 1999 to 2002. (ANI)

