"Inauguration of first Hindu temple in UAE a result of the efforts of PM Modi": Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the inauguration of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir in Abu Dhabi a result of the efforts of PM Modi. Speaking at the award ceremony for Sansad Khelkhud, Sansad Sanskrit, and Sansad Photography Pratiyogita held at Swatantrata Bhawan of BHU, the Chief Minister said that PM Modi's visionary efforts led to the establishment of the first Hindu temple in the UAE.

"The inauguration of the first Hindu temple in UAE was a result of the efforts of PM Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary efforts led to the establishment of the first Hindu temple in the UAE. After inaugurating it last week, the PM has arrived in Kashi. Kashi, renowned for its temples, now radiates its cultural glory globally. The Abu Dhabi temple stands as a new testament to this," he said. The iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir, which is the first Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, was inaugurated on February 14 by Mahant Swami Maharaj in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the eminent Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence for the UAE, Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan.

The temple, constructed on land generously gifted by the UAE president and ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was guided and inspired by Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), a global Hindu fellowship. The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the Middle East, and stands as a testament to the enduring friendship between India and the UAE, embodying the spirit of cultural inclusivity, interfaith harmony, and community collaboration.

PM Modi along with Mahant Swami Maharaj conducted the first grand arti (ceremony of light) of the deities - which was simultaneously performed by thousands at BAPS temples and homes across the world, with millions more watching online through the live webcast. CM Yogi emphasized how Kashi has upheld its spiritual and cultural essence over the past decade while showcasing itself to the world in a renewed light.

"At 11 PM, when the world sleeps, the Prime Minister is diligently working for your welfare. This demonstrates how a leader can earn the trust of the public," he added. The UP CM further said that PM Modi has given Kashi a new identity along with development and has provided a platform for every section of society.

"Through the organization of Sansad Khelkhud, Sansad Sanskrit, and Sansad Photography Pratiyogita, he set a precedent before the nation's public representatives. This is indeed an inspiring occasion. Typically, the responsibility of a public representative revolves around advancing development, yet PM Modi maintains a consistent bond with Kashi as its Member of Parliament. While diligently working for the welfare of Kashi's people, he also elevates the ancient spiritual and cultural heritage of this place on a global platform," he said. (ANI)

