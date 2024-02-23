Left Menu

Delhi man impersonates wing commander for treatment at Air Force Station, arrested

Delhi Police has arrested a 39-year-old man who allegedly posed as a wing commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and was trying to enter Palam Air Force Station on the basis of a fake identity card, police said on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 16:44 IST
Delhi man impersonates wing commander for treatment at Air Force Station, arrested
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police has arrested a 39-year-old man who allegedly posed as a wing commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and was trying to enter Palam Air Force Station using a fake identity card to get treatment, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Vinayak Chadha, a resident of Delhi's Malka Ganj area.

As per the police, the accused was caught by Air Force personnel when he was trying to enter Palam Air Force Station on February 21 by using fake document. According to DCP Rohit Meena, on interogation, it was found that the imposter Vinayak Chadha wanted to get treatment for his father, Gaurav Chadha, hence, he attempted to gain access using counterfeit idetification.

"A PCR call was received on February 21, regarding the unauthorised entry of one person into the premises of Air Force Station Palam, 3 Wing Camp Area, Near Sadar Bazar Metro Station, Delhi Cantt," the police said. The man, was handed over to the investigation officer along with one forged identity card and a few other liquor cards in the names of different defence personnel, the police said.

Further, it was found that at Air Force Dental Hospital, Thimmaya Road, the alleged person gained entry by introducing himself as a Wing Commander and breached the first layer of security by producing forged identity documents. But on the second layer of security, he was caught by Air Force security staff and Air Force staff made a PCR call, the police said. Junior Warrant Officer, Air Force, submitted a written complaint on the above-mentioned facts, police said.

A case under Section 419/468 /471/474 IPC was registered at the Delhi Cantt police station. The accused is in police custody and further investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for ...

 Global
2
Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pills; United Therapeutics starts litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pill...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024