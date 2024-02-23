Left Menu

Iraq reopens North Refinery in Baiji closed for a decade

The fall of Saddam Hussein was meant to bring stability and prosperity to major OPEC oil producer Iraq after years of economic mismanagement and military misadventures brought the country to its knees. Instead Iraqis suffered from an insurgency, a sectarian civil war and then the advent of Al Qaeda and later Islamic state which killed tens of thousands of people.

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 17:38 IST
Iraq reopens North Refinery in Baiji closed for a decade
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iraq on Friday reopened its North Refinery in Baiji that was shut for a decade during the violence and chaos that followed the U.S.-led invasion in 2003 which made it nearly impossible to run one of the country's most vital energy complexes. The fall of Saddam Hussein was meant to bring stability and prosperity to major OPEC oil producer Iraq after years of economic mismanagement and military misadventures brought the country to its knees.

Instead Iraqis suffered from an insurgency, a sectarian civil war and then the advent of Al Qaeda and later Islamic state which killed tens of thousands of people. The Baiji refinery complex was a high profile victim of the chaos, a focal point for fighting between security forces and militants for months on end.

Al Qaeda had enough control over the Baiji area that it was able to intimidate refinery workers and hijack its refined products. It sold the products to neighbouring countries and used the profits to finance its insurgency. The refinery was shut in 2014 when Islamic State fighters seized it after taking over one third of the country's territory. Islamic State stole oil and petroleum products from areas it controlled in an effort to create a self-sustaining Islamic empire.

It has a refining capacity of 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) after reopening, which would bring the total capacity of the Baiji refining complex to 290,000 bpd. Iraq aims to reach self-sufficiency in oil derivatives by mid-next year, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said in the reopening ceremony.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
2
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan
4
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024