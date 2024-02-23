Convict who escaped from Kannur central jail held near Madurai

A convict who was absconding after escaping from Kannur Central jail, was nabbed on Thursday from Sivaganga near Madurai, police said. The convict named Harshad was brought by the police back to Kannur on Friday morning and was produced before the court.

Police mentioned that Harshad's accomplice, who helped him escape from jail, has been arrested earlier. "We also found the bike used by Harshad to escape from the jail premises. From the accomplice, Harshad learnt of a woman who would provide help in Tamil Nadu," police said.

Harshad a convict, was serving 10 years imprisonment for his involvement in a drug case. Earlier on January 14, while picking up the newspaper in the morning, he ran out of the jail after cleverly veiling himself from the guard's eye.

According to police, the convict got onto his friend's bike and escaped. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)