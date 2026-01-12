Left Menu

Drone Mystery: Security Alert at Kannur Central Jail

A probe is underway after a drone was spotted near Kannur Central Jail, raising security concerns. Suspicions arose following attempts to smuggle contraband. Authorities are intensifying security measures, including deploying more personnel. The investigation seeks to determine if the drone was involved in illicit activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 12-01-2026 11:08 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 11:08 IST
Drone Mystery: Security Alert at Kannur Central Jail
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have launched an investigation following the sighting of a suspicious drone over the Kannur Central Jail, police reported on Monday. The Kannur Town Police have filed a case based on a complaint from the Joint Superintendent of the Central Jail.

According to the FIR, the drone-like object was spotted between 4:20 and 4:30 pm on Saturday near the jail's cattle shed, before it moved towards the women's section of the facility. Officials believe the device was flying within the jail premises, sparking concerns due to recent attempts to smuggle drugs into the high-security zone.

In response to the incident, prison authorities have decided to enhance security measures by deploying additional personnel to monitor any further illegal drone activities over the premises, as stated by the police. Meanwhile, investigations continue to ascertain if the drone was used to drop contraband inside the jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungary's Asylum Grant to Ex-Polish Justice Minister Escalates Warsaw-Budapest Tensions

Hungary's Asylum Grant to Ex-Polish Justice Minister Escalates Warsaw-Budape...

 Global
2
Emerging Markets: AI Optimism Boosts Equities Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Emerging Markets: AI Optimism Boosts Equities Amid Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
3
Trademark Battle Heats Up as IGCL Protects INDOCARB Brand

Trademark Battle Heats Up as IGCL Protects INDOCARB Brand

 United States
4
Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026