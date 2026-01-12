Drone Mystery: Security Alert at Kannur Central Jail

Authorities have launched an investigation following the sighting of a suspicious drone over the Kannur Central Jail, police reported on Monday. The Kannur Town Police have filed a case based on a complaint from the Joint Superintendent of the Central Jail.

According to the FIR, the drone-like object was spotted between 4:20 and 4:30 pm on Saturday near the jail's cattle shed, before it moved towards the women's section of the facility. Officials believe the device was flying within the jail premises, sparking concerns due to recent attempts to smuggle drugs into the high-security zone.

In response to the incident, prison authorities have decided to enhance security measures by deploying additional personnel to monitor any further illegal drone activities over the premises, as stated by the police. Meanwhile, investigations continue to ascertain if the drone was used to drop contraband inside the jail.

