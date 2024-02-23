Five schoolchildren injured as bus plunges into gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu
Five school children were injured after a bus of a private school plunged into a gorge of about 100 meters at Ghiyagi in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Friday, said authorities.
- Country:
- India
Five schoolchildren were injured after a bus of a private school plunged into a gorge of about 100 metres at Ghiyagi in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Friday, said officials. "DEOC (District Emergency Operations Center) Kullu Informed that A School bus of Minerva Public School fell down about 100 mts, near Ghiyagi, Banjar., Due to this incident, five students were injured," said a press release issued by the HP-State Emergency Operations Centre.
The five students were admitted to a nearby hospital and they are undergoing treatment, said authorities. A further detailed report is still awaited from the field officials, said the Emergency Operations Centre. (ANI) .
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh: Woman tourist falls to death in paragliding crash in Kullu
Odisha: Governor Raghubar Das meets Forbes-listed ASHA worker Matilda Kullu in Sundargarh
HP: Snowfall in parts of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu
HP: Snowfall in parts of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu
HP: Snowfall in part of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu