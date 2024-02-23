Left Menu

Five schoolchildren injured as bus plunges into gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

Five school children were injured after a bus of a private school plunged into a gorge of about 100 meters at Ghiyagi in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Friday, said authorities.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 22:15 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five schoolchildren were injured after a bus of a private school plunged into a gorge of about 100 metres at Ghiyagi in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Friday, said officials. "DEOC (District Emergency Operations Center) Kullu Informed that A School bus of Minerva Public School fell down about 100 mts, near Ghiyagi, Banjar., Due to this incident, five students were injured," said a press release issued by the HP-State Emergency Operations Centre.

The five students were admitted to a nearby hospital and they are undergoing treatment, said authorities. A further detailed report is still awaited from the field officials, said the Emergency Operations Centre. (ANI) .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

