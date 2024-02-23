Kerala: Customs seize gold from Dubai passenger at Kochi Airport

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs seized three capsules "suspected to contain gold in paste form" from a passenger from Dubai at Kochi Airport on Friday. "On the basis of profiling, the officers of the AIU batch intercepted one passenger, who had arrived from Dubai to Kochi on flight No 6E 95. During the examination of the passenger, Ashraf from Nenmara, three capsules suspected to contain Gold in paste form, weighing 958.47 gms were found concealed in his body," said a statement from Customs Cochin.

The same were recovered and seized under relevant sections of CA-1962. Further investigation into the case is under process, said the Customs. On Monday also, Customs Department officials at the airport seized gold worth Rs 60 lakh from two passengers.

According to customs officials, two gold chains weighing 999 grams were seized from a Malaysian citizen who came from Kuala Lumpur. Another passenger who arrived at the airport from Jeddah was caught with 140 grams of gold worth over Rs 7 lakh.

Earlier, a passenger arriving from Bahrain at Cochin International Airport was arrested by customs officials for attempting to smuggle gold paste concealed within his jeans, according to customs officials. (ANI)

