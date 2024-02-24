Left Menu

France offers aid to its struggling beekeepers amid farmer protests

France has set aside 5 million euros ($5.41 million) to help its beekeepers, the agriculture ministry said on Friday, a group of producers that has joined protests this month by farmers over higher costs, red tape and other grievances. France is one of the largest producers of honey in the European Union.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-02-2024 02:07 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 01:29 IST
France offers aid to its struggling beekeepers amid farmer protests
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • France

France has set aside 5 million euros ($5.41 million) to help its beekeepers, the agriculture ministry said on Friday, a group of producers that has joined protests this month by farmers over higher costs, red tape and other grievances. French beekeepers are suffering from a buildup of stocks, foreign competition, production losses linked to climate change, and the invasive Asian hornet, an insect that can eat through an entire hive in a few hours, the ministry said in a statement.

The new money will help support the cash flow of struggling beekeepers, while the government also aims to tackle the issues beekeepers are facing, it said. France is one of the largest producers of honey in the European Union. It has more than 71,000 beekeepers who together maintain nearly 1.4 million beehives, ministry data shows.

In January, the EU agreed to introduce harmonised methods of analysis to detect honey adulteration with sugar to limit fraudulent practices. ($1 = 0.9237 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024