Left Menu

Dalai Lama gives teachings on 15th day of Tibetan New Year in Dharamshala

On the occasion of Chotrul Duechen (Day of Offerings, the 15th day of the 1st Tibetan month), Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama gave a short general teaching from the Jataka Tales here at the Main Tibetan Temple, Tsuglagkhang, in the North Indian hill town of Dharamshala.

ANI | Updated: 24-02-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 15:50 IST
Dalai Lama gives teachings on 15th day of Tibetan New Year in Dharamshala
Dalai Lama gives teachings on 15th day of Losar in Dharamshala. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on the occasion of Chotrul Duechen on Saturday, gave a short general teaching from the Jataka Tales at the Main Tibetan Temple, Tsuglagkhang, in the Himachal Pradesh hill town of Dharamshala. Over 3000 Tibetan followers, including Buddhist monks, nuns and foreigners from different parts of the world, were in attendance at the spiritual discourse.

Chotrul Duechen is the day of offerings and celebrated on the 15th day of the 1st Tibetan month. The day which means the Great Day of Miraculous Manifestations," is one of the four Buddhist festivals commemorating four events in the life of the Buddha. Tenzin Lobsang, an exiled Tibetan, said, "It's the full moon day and the 15th day of the Tibetan New Year, which is very precious for all of us. Many people have come here to have a glimpse of his holiness, the Dalai Lama. So this is a very special occasion for all Tibetans and people from the Himalayan region."

Gasela, a Spanish tourist, said, " It was a very special occasion for me when I saw the Dalai Lama. I became a little emotional but I feel very strong energy... It was very special. He is quite significant for everyone. Everyone knows him in Spain where I came from and I am very happy to be a part of this event here." Youdon Aukatsang, an MP in exile, said, "This is the 15th day of Losar, the Tibetan New Year and it is a very special day for all of us. This is the year of Dragon and every year on the 15th day of Losar, his holiness traditionally presides over and gives teachings that are very precious and significant." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024