Left Menu

Wall collapses in Mumbai's Goregaon; two killed and one grievously injured

Two were killed and one got grievously injured after a wall collapsed in Mumbai's Goregaon on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 24-02-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 22:34 IST
Wall collapses in Mumbai's Goregaon; two killed and one grievously injured
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed and one got grievously injured after a wall collapsed in Mumbai's Goregaon on Saturday. The accident occurred at Aarey Colony Road, Filmcity Gate No.2, behind Prime Fox production in Goregaon at around 6:30 pm.

The wall that collapsed was 60 ft long and 20 ft high, said officials. The police reached the spot and started rescue work immediately after receiving information about the accident.

Three males were rescued before the arrival of the fire brigade, said police. Out of three persons, one male person was shifted to a trauma care centre in a private vehicle, added police.

Two other males declared dead were identified as 32-year-old Sintu Mandal and 45-year-old Jaidev Pralhad Biswas. Further investigation into the matter is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024