Delhi Police arrests 3 accused, apprehends juvenile in murder case

Delhi Police has arrested three accused and apprehended a juvenile in connection with a knife stabbing case at the IP Extension area. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DSP) East, Apoorva Gupta said, "The three accused persons are identified as Sumit Kumar, Harsh Kumar and Himanshu, with the recovery of the looted mobile phone and laptop bag of the deceased. One Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) was also apprehended. The knife used in the offence has been recovered as well. Further investigation is in progress."

According to the police, on the intervening night of February 23-24, a PCR call was received at PS Madhu Vihar, in which the caller stated that he along with his friend Narender went to DDA Park in front of CNG Gas Station, IP Extension, to have some liquor. Four unknown persons came near them and stabbed Narender multiple times and took away his laptop bag and mobile phone. The injured person was taken to LBS hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead.

A case under Section 302/397/394/392/34 IPC was registered and an investigation was taken up. "I, along with other senior officers, reached the spot. The injured person had 10-15 wounds and he died because of excessive bleeding. An FIR under sections 302, 394, and 397 of IPC has been registered and the investigation is underway. We are investigating it from both angles, generally, this kind of robbery doesn't have multiple injuries. By not taking the witness at face value we are collecting circumstantial evidence to corroborate," DCP Apoorva Gupta added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)