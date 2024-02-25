Left Menu

In Noida, four of family receive burns as fire breaks out in house

A fire broke out at a house in Mamura village under the Police Station Phase-3 area of Noida on Sunday, leaving four people injured, a police official said.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2024 10:50 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 10:50 IST
In Noida, four of family receive burns as fire breaks out in house
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in house in Mamura village under the Police Station Phase-3 area of Noida on Sunday, leaving four people injured, a police official said. According to the official, it was found that the fire broke out due to LGP cylinder explosion. The fire tenders, however, managed to douse off the blaze, he added.

According to the Noida police, on Sunday morning at around 06:30 am, the department received information about the explosion of LPG cylinder in Village-Mamura street number 3 under Police Station Phase-3 area, which prompted the Fire Service Unit to take immediate action as they reached the spot to douse off the blaze. The fire broke out in a room on the ground floor, in which 4 people--Atar Singh (35), Mithlesh (32), Krishna (15), Gauri (10) were injured.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital by the police for first aid. Police official said that no loss of life in the incident was reported.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

 India
2
Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after action over cheese

Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after act...

 India
3
How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle doctors' protest; Hack against Change Healthcare 'resulting in delays', says American Pharmacists Association and more

Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024