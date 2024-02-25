In Noida, four of family receive burns as fire breaks out in house

A fire broke out in house in Mamura village under the Police Station Phase-3 area of Noida on Sunday, leaving four people injured, a police official said. According to the official, it was found that the fire broke out due to LGP cylinder explosion. The fire tenders, however, managed to douse off the blaze, he added.

According to the Noida police, on Sunday morning at around 06:30 am, the department received information about the explosion of LPG cylinder in Village-Mamura street number 3 under Police Station Phase-3 area, which prompted the Fire Service Unit to take immediate action as they reached the spot to douse off the blaze. The fire broke out in a room on the ground floor, in which 4 people--Atar Singh (35), Mithlesh (32), Krishna (15), Gauri (10) were injured.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital by the police for first aid. Police official said that no loss of life in the incident was reported.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

