Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurates HPCL's Visionary Gas Network in Jharkhand worth Rs 1750 cr

Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, achieved a noteworthy milestone by initiating the foundation stone laying ceremony for HPCL's Gas Network in the Godda-Dumka Geographical Area. This network is specifically designed for PNG (Piped Natural Gas) and CNG (Compressed Natural Gas). Additionally, he inaugurated Indian Oil's PNG services as part of the City Gas Distribution project in Deoghar, Jharkhand.

Loksabha MP Nishikant Dubey also joined the event from Godda, Jharkhand. The visionary Gas Network initiated by HPCL in the Godda-Dumka GA spans six districts, covering an extensive area of 14507 Sq KM and positively impacting the lives of over 14 lakh households.

The project involves a substantial investment of Rs 1750 crore and is set to bring significant improvements to regions like Godda, Dumka, Poriyahat, Shikaripara, Jarmundi, Mahagama, Pathargama, Jamtara, Mihijam, Pakur, Litipara, and Sahibganj. The robust Gas Network, consisting of 370 Km of steel and sufficient MDPE, will progressively provide piped gas connections to households. Furthermore, plans include the establishment of 100 CNG stations, ushering in a new era of sustainable transportation solutions.

In Deoghar, the PNG project led by Indian Oil spans across three districts, covering an area of 6264 Sq KM and extending its reach to over 6 lakh households. This initiative, backed by an investment of Rs. 303 crore, aims to connect 30,000 families by 2027. The implementation involves the installation of a 350 km MDPE network, ensuring the efficient distribution of piped natural gas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)