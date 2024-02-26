Will intervene if elected government does not act: West Bengal Governor on Sandeshkhali issue

Amid tensions over the Sandeshkhali incident, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday said that the Governor's job is to see when the elected government takes action within the rule of law. If that is not done, then the governor will intervene. "As we know from the newspaper reports, the Police came there, ministers went there, petitions were received. From what I understand from the newspapers, more than 800 petitions have been received. Process has started, women have come forward, they have started asserting themselves and now there will be a change...Generals may not fight, they make others fight. The Governor's job is to see when the elected government takes action within the rule of law. If that is not done, then the Governor will intervene," he said.

Terming the decision by the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice on Sheikh Shahjahan, as momentous, the Governor added, there is no excuse for not arresting Sheikh Shahjahan and he will be arrested. The Calcutta High Court Chief Justice ordered to add Sheikh Shahjahan to the Sandeshkhali case. Public notice shall be given in this case. There is no stay order in Sandeshkhali cases. There is no reason to arrest him. "That is a momentous statement or a decision given by the high court, which means the culprit has to be arrested, there is no excuse for not arresting him, he will be arrested; he should be arrested," he said.

Meanwhile, after being in jail custody for 14 days today, Safar Sardar and Bikas Singh were produced in the Basirhat Sub-Divisional Court today. In Sandeshkhali violance, a poultry farm, houses, and offices were vandalised and set on fire. CPIM's ex-MLA Nirapada Sardar and BJP's leader Vikas Singh were arrested in the suo moto case filed by the police.

The women protestors in Sandeshkhali are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides. A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State (MoS) Nisith Pramanik slammed the West Bengal government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Sandeshkhali incident, saying that if Mamata is unable to arrest Sheikh Shahjahan, they should seek the help of the central government, which is fully present to support the state. The BJP leader also said that the Centre has the capability to arrest the Trinamool Congress' absconding leader within an hour.

"I have said this earlier, too, that if the Mamata Banerjee government is unable to arrest (Shajahan Sheikh), they should seek the central government's help. Central is fully present to support the state. The force is fully prepared. We have the capability to find him in an hour and are always ready to support the state in this matter. Even today, the fact-finding team was not allowed to enter and was directly arrested, but when any leader of TMC wants to go there (Sandeshkhali), they are not stopped. Law and order mean nothing to them. Everything is for the opposition," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)