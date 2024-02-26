Maharashtra govt extends subsidy scheme for milk producers by month

The Maharashtra government on Monday extended by a month its scheme to provide a subsidy of Rs 5 per litre to milk producers. The subsidy extension will continue till March 10, as per a Government Order (GO).

''Milk-producing farmers would get Rs 5/ litre subsidy from the state government. The scheme requires Rs 230 crore for the period of one month. This amount will be deposited in the bank account directly,'' as per the GO.

The state government’s decision aims to provide subsidy benefits to farmers supplying milk to both private and cooperative projects.

The scheme, which came into effect on January 11, was initially implemented till February 10.

