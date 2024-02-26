Left Menu

Coal import for blending drops 37 pc in Apr-Jan period

This exemplifies the nations steadfast commitment to achieving self-reliance in coal production and minimising overall coal imports, the coal ministry said in a statement.The countrys power generation grew 6.6 per cent in the April-January period over the year-ago period, the statement said.Coal remains the predominant source and contributes over 70 per cent to the total power generation.Coal-based power generation has been important in meeting the rising energy demands.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 21:53 IST
Coal import for blending drops 37 pc in Apr-Jan period
  • Country:
  • India

The import of coal for blending purposes dropped 36.69 per cent to 19.36 Million Tonnes (MT) in the April-January period of the current fiscal, an official statement said on Monday. The country's coal import for blending was 30.58 MT in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

''Despite the surging power demand, coal import for blending witnessed a significant decrease of 36.69 per cent... This exemplifies the nation's steadfast commitment to achieving self-reliance in coal production and minimising overall coal imports,'' the coal ministry said in a statement.

The country's power generation grew 6.6 per cent in the April-January period over the year-ago period, the statement said.

Coal remains the predominant source and contributes over 70 per cent to the total power generation.

Coal-based power generation has been important in meeting the rising energy demands. Currently, the country is experiencing a substantial rise in power requirements on account of industrial expansion, technological advancements and economic development among others. Coal and mines minister Pralhad Joshi had earlier said the government will make a plea to imported coal-based power plants to change their technology and design so that those can be run on domestic coal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024