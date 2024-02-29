Left Menu

Odisha hikes monthly remuneration of Anganwadi workers to Rs 10,000

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-02-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 20:04 IST
In a major decision ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced a hike in remuneration of Anganwadi workers and their assistants, an official statement said.

The monthly remuneration of Anganwadi workers has been increased from Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,000, while that of Mini-Anganwadi workers has been hiked to Rs 7,250 from Rs 5,375, the statement issued by the CMO said.

Similarly, Anganwadi assistant's wages have been hiked from Rs 3,750 to Rs 5,000 per month, it said.

The new salaries will be effective from October 2023, an official said, adding the state government will spend an additional Rs 350 crore annually for the hike.

The decision will benefit 1.48 lakh Anganwadi workers, Mini Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi assistants across the state.

Mini Anganwadi workers manage smaller Anganwadi centres in hamlets with less population.

The salary hike will be effective from October 2023 and the arrear amounts of the last four months will be credited into their bank accounts between March 5 and 10, the official said.

Similarly, Anganwadi workers exiting their jobs will now get Rs 1 lakh, which was earlier Rs 40,000. Mini Anganwadi workers will get Rs 75,000 instead of the current Rs 30,000 under the exit policy, while Anganwadi assistants will get Rs 50,000 instead of Rs 20,000.

It will come into effect from April 1, 2024.

The state government also announced that an amount of Rs 2 lakh will be paid in case of death or complete physical disability of Anganwadi workers, Mini Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi assistants and Rs 1 lakh for partial disability.

This will also come into effect from April 1 this year.

