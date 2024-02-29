Left Menu

Punjab AGTF arrests 1 associate of Davinder Bambiha Gang

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police has arrested one person involved in the recent firing incident at Katani Premium Dhaba, Sector 79, Mohali.

ANI | Updated: 29-02-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 23:34 IST
Punjab AGTF arrests 1 associate of Davinder Bambiha Gang
Arrested accused in police custody (Photo/Punjab Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police has arrested one person involved in the recent firing incident at Katani Premium Dhaba, Sector 79, Mohali. The arrested persons, identified as Amritpal Singh alias Nannu, associate of Davinder Bambiha Gang.

Taking to the social media platform, X, the Punjab Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, said, "In a major breakthrough, #AGTF, Punjab has arrested Amritpal Singh @ Nannu, associate of Davinder Bambiha Gang, involved in the recent firing incident at Katani Premium Dhaba, Sector 79, Mohali." Preliminary interrogation of the arrested accused has revealed the identity of two other absconding accused Rana and Arshjot involved in the incident, he said.

The fourth accused, Feroz, involved in this incident has been arrested by the Haryana Police. These handlers executed the crime on the direction of foreign-based absconding Gangster Gaurav alias Lucky Patiyal of the Davinder Bambiha Gang, to extract ransom money from the victim.

The absconding two accused will be arrested soon, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue in Brazil as cases surge; In delicate China play, Reckitt turns to livestreaming to sell condoms; US FDA chief very concerned about fake weight loss drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

 Global
3
G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

 Global
4
Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at 'non-zero'

Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at '...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024