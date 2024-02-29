Punjab AGTF arrests 1 associate of Davinder Bambiha Gang

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police has arrested one person involved in the recent firing incident at Katani Premium Dhaba, Sector 79, Mohali. The arrested persons, identified as Amritpal Singh alias Nannu, associate of Davinder Bambiha Gang.

Taking to the social media platform, X, the Punjab Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, said, "In a major breakthrough, #AGTF, Punjab has arrested Amritpal Singh @ Nannu, associate of Davinder Bambiha Gang, involved in the recent firing incident at Katani Premium Dhaba, Sector 79, Mohali." Preliminary interrogation of the arrested accused has revealed the identity of two other absconding accused Rana and Arshjot involved in the incident, he said.

The fourth accused, Feroz, involved in this incident has been arrested by the Haryana Police. These handlers executed the crime on the direction of foreign-based absconding Gangster Gaurav alias Lucky Patiyal of the Davinder Bambiha Gang, to extract ransom money from the victim.

The absconding two accused will be arrested soon, he added. (ANI)

