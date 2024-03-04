Public comment sought on PanSALB vacancies
The opportunity for public comment on the shortlisted candidates began on Friday, 01 March 2024.
The Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, calls on members of the public to comment on the suitability of the 25 candidates shortlisted to be interviewed by the committee to potentially serve on the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB).
The closing date for public comments on the shortlisted candidates is 14 March 2024. This is in accordance with section 59(1)(a) of the Constitution, which allows public participation in committee processes.
Each candidate’s resume as received is uploaded on the parliamentary website and the public can submit their comments on http://tinyurl.com/ymcrs672 .
Comments should be sent to Ms Ajabulile Mtiya on the following email address: amtiya@parliament.gov.za by no later than 4pm on 14 March 2024.
The shortlisted candidates are:
Adv Matsobane Mello
Adv Nontutuzelo Njeza
Adv Toto Fiduli
Dr Cedric Dyantyi
Dr Dakalo Takalani
Dr Dolly Dlavane
Dr Mpho Mudau
Dr Napjadi Letsoalo
Dr Nomakhosazana Rasana
Dr Rajendran Govender
Dr Tsholofelo Mosala
Dr Xolani Khohliso
Mr Abdul Chogle
Mr Christopher Phewa
Mr Godfrey Mona
Mr Manfred Molebaloa
Mr Piet Thokwana
Ms Bontle Raebopye
Ms Clarinda Simpson
Ms Lesle Jansen
Ms Maseje Nchabeleng
Ms Mulalo Dhizvani
Ms Naledi Maponopono
Ms Nalini Maharaj
Prof Makhubu Badenhorst
