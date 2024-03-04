Left Menu

Public comment sought on PanSALB vacancies

Updated: 04-03-2024 20:17 IST
Public comment sought on PanSALB vacancies
Image Credit: Twitter(@ArtsCultureSA)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, calls on members of the public to comment on the suitability of the 25 candidates shortlisted to be interviewed by the committee to potentially serve on the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB).

The opportunity for public comment on the shortlisted candidates began on Friday, 01 March 2024.

The closing date for public comments on the shortlisted candidates is 14 March 2024. This is in accordance with section 59(1)(a) of the Constitution, which allows public participation in committee processes.

Each candidate’s resume as received is uploaded on the parliamentary website and the public can submit their comments on http://tinyurl.com/ymcrs672 .

Comments should be sent to Ms Ajabulile Mtiya on the following email address: amtiya@parliament.gov.za by no later than 4pm on 14 March 2024.

The shortlisted candidates are:

Adv Matsobane Mello

Adv Nontutuzelo Njeza

Adv Toto Fiduli

Dr Cedric Dyantyi

Dr Dakalo Takalani

Dr Dolly Dlavane

Dr Mpho Mudau

Dr Napjadi Letsoalo

Dr Nomakhosazana Rasana

Dr Rajendran Govender

Dr Tsholofelo Mosala

Dr Xolani Khohliso

Mr Abdul Chogle

Mr Christopher Phewa

Mr Godfrey Mona

Mr Manfred Molebaloa

Mr Piet Thokwana

Ms Bontle Raebopye

Ms Clarinda Simpson

Ms Lesle Jansen

Ms Maseje Nchabeleng

Ms Mulalo Dhizvani

Ms Naledi Maponopono

Ms Nalini Maharaj

Prof Makhubu Badenhorst

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

