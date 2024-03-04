Left Menu

Telangana: Five killed, six injured in road accident in Wanaparthy, probe on

As many as five people were killed and six were injured in a road accident under the Kothkota police station area in Wanaparthy district in the early hours of Monday, said the police.

ANI | Updated: 04-03-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 20:46 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as five people were killed and six were injured in a road accident under the Kothkota police station area in Wanaparthy district in the early hours of Monday, said the police. According to the police, they were travelling from Bellary (Karnataka) to Hyderabad.

"At around 10 p.m. on Sunday, they started travelling from Bellary. By the time they reached Kothagudem at around 2 a.m., the driver was overspeeding, after which, the car rammed into a tree; leading to five casualties, leaving six injured," said Manjunath Reddy, Sub-Inspector, Kothakota police station. A case has been registered into the matter and the deceased's bodies have been sent for post-mortem, added Sub-inspector Reddy.

Further probes are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

