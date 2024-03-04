Germany's gas tariff puts EU energy solidarity at risk, energy commissioner says

Germany's levy on cross-border gas trading puts the EU's energy solidarity at risk, the bloc's energy commissioner told reporters on Monday following a meeting of its energy ministers. It had been "very clear" over the past two years that "all member states having gas storage filled... was not the burden of one country," Commissioner Kadri Simson said.

"Unilateral national measures in the form of export restrictions or levies puts our energy solidarity at risk and may jeopardise efforts to diversify away from Russian gas," she said. "This is why I have been in direct contact with our German counterparts."

