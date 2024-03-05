Left Menu

Boiler expo begins in Guwahati; focus on growth, safety of users

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-03-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 18:07 IST
The first 'Bharat Steam Boiler Expo 2024' was kick-started on Tuesday in Assam, aiming to propel the growth and efficiency of various sectors that use steam boilers.

The three-day expo, inaugurated by state Labour and Employment Minister Sanjay Kishan, is being held jointly by industry giants like Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Oil India Ltd (OIL), Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL), Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Ltd (BCPL), Assam Petro Chemicals Ltd and NTPC Ltd.

Apart from domestic and international steam boiler manufacturers, suppliers of ancillary equipment, service and maintenance professionals, and representatives from sectors reliant on steam boilers such as power plants, textile industries, food processing plants and chemical manufacturers, are taking part in the show.

''The expo aims to propel growth and efficiency of various industries that use steam boilers, facilitate the exchange of knowledge and experiences, and foster networking and business opportunities amongst stakeholders,'' Kishan said while inaugurating the fair.

He hoped the expo would redefine Assam's industrial landscape as it embodies the state government's vision for inclusive, sustainable and progressive development.

During the event, there will be a series of seminars and workshops conducted by industry experts on topics such as best maintenance practices, regulatory compliance, safety standards and emerging trends in boiler technology.

