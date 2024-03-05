BRIEF-Davita To Expand Operations In Brazil, Colombia
DaVita Inc:
* DAVITA ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AND COLOMBIA, ENTER CHILE AND ECUADOR
* DAVITA INC: PROPOSED DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $300M USD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
