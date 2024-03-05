"Navy is reflection of India's growing stature on the global canvas": Rajnath Singh

The inaugural session of the three-day Naval Commanders' Conference of 2024 event saw Defence Minister Rajnath Singh embarking at sea to witness the Indian Navy's ability to conduct 'twin-carrier operations'. Both aircraft carriers showcased the growing capabilities of the Navy to safeguard India's maritime interests. The demonstration served as a powerful testament to the crucial role of sea-based air power in maintaining maritime superiority.

Rajnath Singh commended the Indian Navy for increasing its multi-dimensional capabilities in the Indian Ocean region and continuously emerging in a leadership role. He appreciated the Navy's efforts to work towards peace and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific region, in line with Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) as envisioned by Prime Minister Modi. He lauded the anti-piracy operations of the Indian Navy in the Indo-Pacific region which, he said, is being appreciated not only in India but across the globe.

"If India's reputation has increased in the Indian Ocean Region and wider Indo-Pacific, it is due to the bravery and promptness of our Navy. It has become synonymous with credibility in the Indo-Pacific region. The Navy is a reflection of India's growing stature on the global canvas," he said. The Raksha Mantri underscored the importance of the jointness and synergy of the three services amidst the constantly evolving geopolitical scenario.

He also spoke about the increasing use of drones in modern-day warfare and various maritime operations. He urged the commanders to remain prepared to deal with all kinds of challenges, assuring the government's all-possible support. The Naval Commanders' Conference, this time around, is being held in a hybrid format. It serves as a platform for Naval Commanders to deliberate on strategic, operational, and administrative matters concerning maritime security.

Held against the backdrop of evolving geopolitical dynamics, regional challenges and the current volatile maritime security situation in the region, the conference plays a pivotal role in shaping the future course of the Indian Navy. (ANI)

