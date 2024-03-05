Russian spy chief calls Macron's comments about NATO soldiers in Ukraine dangerous, RIA says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-03-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 23:42 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
French President Emmanuel Macron's comments on NATO soldiers in Ukraine show the irresponsibility of Europe's leaders and are moving the world to the brink of nuclear war, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) chief Sergei Naryshkin was quoted by state-run RIA news agency as saying on Tuesday.
Last week Macron opened the door to European nations sending troops to Ukraine, although he cautioned that there was no consensus at this stage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine wants EU, Japan to sanction Russia after Navalny's death, PM Shmyhal says
Putin gave Kim Jong Un a Russian-made car in a show of their special ties, North Korea says
World News in Brief: Millions battle hunger due to Sudan war, human rights essential to peace, surge in fighting along Ukraine frontline
Navalny's wife accuses Putin of killing her husband with Novichok; vows to fight for "free Russia"
Putin gifts Russian-made car to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un