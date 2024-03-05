Left Menu

Russian spy chief calls Macron's comments about NATO soldiers in Ukraine dangerous, RIA says

Updated: 05-03-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 23:42 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron's comments on NATO soldiers in Ukraine show the irresponsibility of Europe's leaders and are moving the world to the brink of nuclear war, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) chief Sergei Naryshkin was quoted by state-run RIA news agency as saying on Tuesday.

Last week Macron opened the door to European nations sending troops to Ukraine, although he cautioned that there was no consensus at this stage.

 

