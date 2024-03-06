KPI Green Energy secures solar projects totalling 9.4 MW

KPI Green Energy Ltd on Wednesday said it has received new solar power project orders totalling 9.40 megawatt from four private entities. The projects are scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2024-25, in various tranches as per the terms of the order, KPI Green Energy said in an exchange filing. Out of the total 9.40 megawatt (MW), 5 MW capacity will be set by KPI Green Energy Ltd and the remaining 4.40 MW capacity by its wholly-owned subsidiary KPIG Energia Private Ltd. The company did not disclose any financial details of the deal.

As per industry estimates, 1 MW of solar energy project costs in the range of Rs 6-7 crore.

