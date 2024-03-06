ED files prosecution complaint against 299 accused, 76 Chinese-controlled entities in a money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against 299 accused persons and entities (including 76 Chinese-controlled entities) and two other entities controlled by other foreign nationals in an ongoing money laundering case, the agency said on Wednesday. The case is linked to the duping of gullible investors who were promised astronomical returns on investing money (claimed to be used for mining bitcoins and other crypto Currencies) for which an app-based token by the name of "HPZ Token" was used.

The prosecution complaint filed before a Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Nagaland's Dimapur named 299 accused persons and 78 entities. Out of the total entities named in the prosecution complaint, 76 are Chinese-controlled entities (in which 10 directors are of Chinese origin) and two other entities are controlled by other foreign nationals.

The court took cognizance of the offence of money laundering in the prosecution complaint on Tuesday after finding that a prima-facie case has been made under PMLA, 2002, against the said 299 accused persons. ED initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered by Cyber Crime Police Station, Kohima (Nagaland) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and the Information Technology Act, concerning the duping of gullible investors who were promised astronomical returns on investing money [claimed to be used for mining of bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies], for which an app-based token by the name of "HPZ Token" was used.

The ED investigation revealed that various bank accounts and merchant IDs were opened by various shell entities having dummy directors and proprietors only for the rotation and layering of proceeds of crime representing funds fraudulently received for illegal online gaming betting and investment in Bitcoin mining. For an investment of Rs 57,000, returns of Rs 4,000 per day for three months were promised but money was paid only once and thereafter, fresh funds were sought.

Earlier, ED conducted search operations at 44 locations throughout the country and an amount of Rs 176.67 crore, maintained by shell entities in various banks and virtual accounts, was frozen. Further movable and immovable properties to the extent of Rs 278.70 crore held in the name of dummy entities were attached. Total seizure and attachment stand at Rs 455.37 crore in the case so far. (ANI)

