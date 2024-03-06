Border Roads Organization breaks gender barriers with women officers in key command roles

In a ground-breaking move, the Border Roads Organization (BRO) has shattered longstanding gender barriers by appointing women officers to key command positions, marking a significant milestone in the organization's history. The shift towards gender inclusivity began two decades ago when a handful of women officers joined BRO, primarily in staff appointments. However, on March 8, 2021, a historic decision by the Director General of Border Roads (DGBR) opened the doors for women officers to take on frontline roles. The move was aligned with the government's 'Naari Sashaktikaran' theme, promoting women's empowerment.

According to an official release, the first woman officer to break the ground was Vaishali S Hiwase, appointed as the Officer Commanding (OC) of a Road Construction Company (RCC). Taking charge on April 28, 2021, she assumed responsibility for one of the most challenging roads in BRO, connecting Munshiyari to Milam Glacier in Uttarakhand. Following this success, Obin Taki took command of an RCC in the inhospitable Siang valley of Arunachal Pradesh. Major Aaina Rana led an all-women RCC at Pipalkoti in Chamoli district, overseeing the development of roads up to the Mana pass, the second-highest pass in the country. The RCC performed exceedingly well under her dynamic leadership.

On October 22, 2022, the Prime Minister came to Mana village and laid the foundation stone for the widening of this strategically important road till Mana pass. In a remarkable achievement, Colonel Navneet Duggal became the first EME officer to command a Field Workshop in the Kashmir valley, providing technical support to road construction activities in a challenging location. Lt Col Snigdha Sharma made history as the first woman officer to head the Legal Cell in BRO, managing over 700 court cases.

Taking the initiative forward, Col Archana Sood assumed command of a Task Force at Zero in Arunachal Pradesh in February 2023, becoming the first woman officer to lead a Task Force in BRO. Col Ponung Doming followed suit, heading a Task Force at Hanle, Ladakh, tasked with strategic BRO projects, including the construction of the world's highest road at 19,400 feet in the Chumar sector. BRO firmly believes that women are integral to the nation-building process, promoting a multi-faceted approach to women empowerment. The organization emphasizes diverse employment roles, a gender-neutral environment, access to healthcare, adventure opportunities, and holistic development. (ANI)

