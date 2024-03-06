Left Menu

Egypt's cabinet approves draft laws for oil and gas deals with companies

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-03-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 19:02 IST
Egypt's cabinet approves draft laws for oil and gas deals with companies
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The Egyptian cabinet has approved five draft laws regarding petroleum commitment agreements with a number of national and international companies, it said on Wednesday.

The laws included petroleum exploration agreements between the state's Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation and Apache Khalda Corporationa, Tharwa Petroleum Company, IPR Trans Oil Corporation, HBS International Egypt, and North Petroleum International Company.

They also included a gas exploration agreement between the state's Egyptian Natural Gas Holding and Dana Gas Egypt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, engineering lifecycle

HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, enginee...

 India
2
(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
4
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024