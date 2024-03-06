Egypt, IMF sign $8 billion loan deal
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-03-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 19:52 IST
- Country:
- Egypt Arab Rep
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved on Wednesday a much-awaited $8 billion dollar loan to Egypt, increased from $3 billion previously.
The deal was signed after the Egyptian pound weakened to a record low of 49 pounds to the dollar, from about 30.85 pounds, with a more flexible exchange rate being a key demand of the IMF support programme.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The International Monetary Fund
- Egyptian
- Egypt
Advertisement