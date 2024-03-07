Left Menu

OFFICIAL-Republican-led states say they will sue US securities regulator over climate risk disclosure rules

Updated: 07-03-2024 02:34 IST
A group of 10 Republican-led states will file a lawsuit challenging new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules that require U.S.-listed companies to report climate-related risks, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said on Wednesday just hours after the rules were approved by the agency. Morrisey said the states would file a petition later on Wednesday in the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals challenging the rules, which aim to standardize climate-related company disclosures about greenhouse gas emissions, weather-related risks and how they are preparing for the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The agency, Wall Street's top regulator, had said that the information would give investors reliable information about the financial risks posed by climate change to companies.

