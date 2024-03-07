Left Menu

Canada to invest in technologies to boost 155mm artillery production

Canada on Thursday said it would invest C$4.4 million ($3.3 million) to help national defense manufacturers ramp up production of NATO-standard 155 mm munitions, shells desperately needed by Ukraine to defend itself from Russia's invasion, according to a statement.

The Canadian companies that will be getting the funding are IMT Defence, in Ingersoll, Ontario, and two units of General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems in Quebec. ($1 = 1.3489 Canadian dollars)

