Canada to invest in technologies to boost 155mm artillery production
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 07-03-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 19:21 IST
Canada on Thursday said it would invest C$4.4 million ($3.3 million) to help national defense manufacturers ramp up production of NATO-standard 155 mm munitions, shells desperately needed by Ukraine to defend itself from Russia's invasion, according to a statement.
The Canadian companies that will be getting the funding are IMT Defence, in Ingersoll, Ontario, and two units of General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems in Quebec. ($1 = 1.3489 Canadian dollars)
