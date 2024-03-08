DMK's A Raja "worst politician": Former AIADMK Minister Sellur K Raju

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and former minister Sellur K Raju has slammed Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja for his alleged remarks on Lord Ram. He called Raja the "worst politician" and accused him of deliberately making controversial remarks.

"A Raja always says something controversial, & he is the worst politician. We were disgusted by the 2G spectrum scam. He is talking badly about late leaders like the former MGRs of Tamil Nadu MGR & J. Jayalalithaa. So don't respect him as a person," Raju told reporters on Thursday. The AIADMK leader also lambasted the BJP and said "Tamil Nadu will never accept the BJP."

"Modi did not brag about the Vajpayee & Advani regimes of BJP leaders. By bragging about Jayalalithaa, Modi wants to deceive people who might vote for AIADMK. That won't happen... The people of Tamil Nadu will never accept the BJP," he added. Recently, in a purported video, A Raja was seen addressing a meeting, where he said, "India is not a [one] nation. Understand this well. India has never been one nation. One nation denotes one language, one tradition and one culture, and only such characteristics make one nation."

"If you say it's this God, this is Jai Sri Ram, this is Bharat Mata ki jai, then we and Tamil Nadu will never accept Bharat Mata and Jai Shri Ram," Raja had said while addressing a public event in Madurai. (ANI)

