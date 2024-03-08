Left Menu

DMK's A Raja "worst politician": Former AIADMK Minister Sellur K Raju

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Sellur K Raju slammed Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja for his alleged remarks on Lord Ram.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2024 07:31 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 07:31 IST
DMK's A Raja "worst politician": Former AIADMK Minister Sellur K Raju
Former AIADMK Minister Sellur K Raju (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and former minister Sellur K Raju has slammed Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja for his alleged remarks on Lord Ram. He called Raja the "worst politician" and accused him of deliberately making controversial remarks.

"A Raja always says something controversial, & he is the worst politician. We were disgusted by the 2G spectrum scam. He is talking badly about late leaders like the former MGRs of Tamil Nadu MGR & J. Jayalalithaa. So don't respect him as a person," Raju told reporters on Thursday. The AIADMK leader also lambasted the BJP and said "Tamil Nadu will never accept the BJP."

"Modi did not brag about the Vajpayee & Advani regimes of BJP leaders. By bragging about Jayalalithaa, Modi wants to deceive people who might vote for AIADMK. That won't happen... The people of Tamil Nadu will never accept the BJP," he added. Recently, in a purported video, A Raja was seen addressing a meeting, where he said, "India is not a [one] nation. Understand this well. India has never been one nation. One nation denotes one language, one tradition and one culture, and only such characteristics make one nation."

"If you say it's this God, this is Jai Sri Ram, this is Bharat Mata ki jai, then we and Tamil Nadu will never accept Bharat Mata and Jai Shri Ram," Raja had said while addressing a public event in Madurai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024