One person was killed and four others were injured in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2024 08:55 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 08:55 IST
J-K: One dead, 4 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Poonch village
The injured were taken to the district hospital Poonch for further treatment. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
One person was killed and four others injured in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said. The incident occurred in the Shindhara village of Poonch late Thursday evening when a pickup van plying on Shindhara road, skidded off the road and fell into a gorge.

The injured were evacuated to the district hospital Poonch for further treatment. Dr Nusrat Bhatti, Superintendent, District Hospital Poonch told ANI, "Four injured people were brought to the hospital. One among them who had serious chest trauma was referred to Government Medical College Rajouri".

"District administration has provided Rs 5,000 to the injured and Rs 10,000 to the next of kin of the deceased, " Dr Bhatti said. Mohammad Ishaq, one of the injured told ANI, "When the vehicle reached near Shindhara, it met with an accident. We both were sitting in the back seat. Five people were travelling when the accident took place".

More details are awaited (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

