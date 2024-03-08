Left Menu

Mizoram: Assam Rifles, state police seize drugs worth over Rs 47 crore

In two separate joint operations, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police recovered contraband drugs worth more than Rs 47 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district in the last 48 hours.

Seized contraband (Pic credit: Assam Rifles). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In two separate joint operations, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police recovered contraband drugs worth more than Rs 47 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district in the last 48 hours, officials said. Two smugglers were also apprehended by the security personnel during the operations. The Public Relations Officer of IGAR (East) said that in a joint operation Assam Rifles and Mizoram police recovered heroin No 4 weighing 5.394 kg worth Rs 37.75 crore in the general area Melbuk Road Junction, Zokhawthar in Champhai district on March 6. "The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles with a representative of Police Department Zokhawthar based on specific information. The entire consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to Police Department Zokhawthar for further legal proceedings," the PRO said.

In a separate operation, Assam Rifles and police jointly carried out an operation and recovered Heroin No 4 weighing 1.376 kg worth Rs 9.6 crore in the general area of Zokhawthar in Champhai district on March 5. Security personnel also apprehended one person. "The entire consignment of heroin and apprehended individuals were handed over to Police Department Zokhawthar for further legal proceedings," he added. The ongoing smuggling of drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and have also doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram. (ANI)

