PM Modi reaches Assam on two-day visit; to unveil statue of Lachit Borphukan, unveil projects

In the middle of a 10-day whirl across 12 states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is at the forefront of the BJP's ongoing campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, arrived in Assam on Friday. During his two-day visit to the BJP-ruled state, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects.

He will also unveil the 'Statue of Valour' in memory of Asamese warrior Lachit Borphukan in Jorhat district. "Tomorrow, to honour the indomitable spirit of Lachit Barphukan and to celebrate his valiant resistance against invaders, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji will dedicate the 'Statue of Valour' situated in Jorhat, to the people of Bharat," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted from his X handle on Friday.

Lachit Borphukan, born on November 24, 1622, was a commander in the former Ahom kingdom, which is now present-day Assam. He is renowned for his valour and leadership in the 1671 Battle of Saraighat, thwarting an attempt by the Mughal forces to take over the Ahom kingdom. Earlier, on Friday, PM Modi arrived at Tezpur airport in Sonitpur where he was received by CM Sarma.

He reached Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, which is considered Assam's crowned jewel and home to the largest rhino habitat. It is home to over 600 species of birds, a thriving population of dolphins and one of the highest populations of tigers. Prime Minister Modi also held a roadshow in Kaziranga, waving and greeting people who gathered in large numbers to welcome him.

The locals were also seen chanting his name while women, clad in traditional attire, performed a local dance form as part of the rousing welcome. PM Modi will stay overnight at Kaziranga National Park and go on a safari on Saturday morning.

Kaziranga National Park is one of the most sought-after holiday destinations in the country and is also home to more than 2200 Indian one-horned rhinoceros, approximately 2/3rd of their total world population. Formed in 1908 on the recommendation of Mary Curzon, the park is located on the edge of the Eastern Himalayan biodiversity hotspots in Golaghat and Nagaon districts. In 1985, the park was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

Prime Minister Modi is also set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects in the state. He will also inaugurate the Tinsukia Medical College and lay the foundation stone for the Sivasagar Medical College, which is coming up under the PM-DIVINE scheme, on Saturday.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the expansion of Digboi Refinery from 0.65 million MT to 1 million MT at a cost of Rs 768 crore. He will also preside over the foundation stone laying ceremony for the expansion of Guwahati Refinery from 1 million MT to 1.2 million MT at a cost of Rs 510 crore.

PM Modi will inaugurate a pipeline project from Barauni to Guwahati at a cost of Rs 3,992 crores. He will also address a rally at Meleng Meteli before inaugurating several projects of both the central and state governments.

He is also scheduled to perform the 'Griha Pravesh' (house-warming) ceremony for the 5.5 lakh houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), lay the foundation stone of Sivasagar Medical College, and address a public gathering at Meleng Meteli Pothar in Jorhat. Later, on Saturday, PM Modi will take a Jeep Safari or an elephant ride inside the national park.

His visit is seen as central to the BJP's ongoing campaign for the Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled to be held sometime between April and May this year. (ANI)

