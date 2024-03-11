Left Menu

CBI arrests 3 in connection with attack on ED officers in WB's Sandeshkhali

These arrests come as a crucial advancement in the case, shedding light on the intricate web surrounding the incident.

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 22:06 IST
Visual of vehicle attacked in West Bengal Sandeshkhali. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers at Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made three arrests on Monday. The arrested individuals have been identified as Didar Baksh Molla, Faruk Akunji and Jiaudddin Molla (Panchayat Pradhan of Sarberia Panchayat).

These arrests come as a crucial advancement in the case, shedding light on the intricate web surrounding the incident. The arrested individuals are believed to be associates of Sheikh Shahajahan, who was apprehended earlier in connection with the same case.

The arrests were carried out as part of the investigation into the FIR, which was filed following the attack on the ED officers. The CBI has indicated that all the accused will be presented before the magistrate tomorrow for further legal proceedings.

This step underscores the agency's commitment to swift and decisive action against those involved in criminal activities, especially those targeting law enforcement officers. Despite the arrests, the investigation into the case remains ongoing. The CBI is dedicated to uncovering every detail and ensuring that justice is served.

As more information comes to light, the agency continues to collaborate with relevant authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice and uphold the rule of law. CBI has summoned nine persons, of a close aide of the main accused, Shahjahan Sheikh, in connection with the ED assault case in the Kolkata office. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

