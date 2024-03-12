Left Menu

'Proof of India's technological ability': Ex-DRDO scientist Ravi Gupta hails first flight test of Agni-5 missile

Former spokesperson of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Ravi Gupta, hailed the first flight test of the Agni-5 missile and called it a 'moment of pride' that India launched 'Mission Divyastra'.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2024 08:01 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 08:01 IST
'Proof of India's technological ability': Ex-DRDO scientist Ravi Gupta hails first flight test of Agni-5 missile
Former DRDO spokesperson Ravi Gupta. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former spokesperson of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Ravi Gupta, on Monday hailed the first flight test of the Agni-5 missile and called it a 'moment of pride' that India launched 'Mission Divyastra'. He further said that the system, which has indigenous sensors and avionics, is proof of 'India's technological ability'.

"It is a moment of pride that India has launched Mission Divyastra today. This will ensure that a single missile can deploy multiple warheads and with this test, India has joined the select group of countries," he said. "The system that has indigenous sensors and avionics is proof of India's technological ability. My special congratulations to all our DRDO scientists who have achieved this and shown India's technological progress," Gupta said.

On Monday, March 11, DRDO conducted its first successful flight test of an indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-Entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. The flight test, named Mission Divyastra, was carried out from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. Various telemetry and radar stations tracked and monitored multiple re-entry vehicles. The mission accomplished the designed parameters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of the DRDO scientists who participated in the conduct of the complex mission. In a post on X, he said, "Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated the scientists and the entire team, terming it as an exceptional success. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024