'Proof of India's technological ability': Ex-DRDO scientist Ravi Gupta hails first flight test of Agni-5 missile

Former spokesperson of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Ravi Gupta, on Monday hailed the first flight test of the Agni-5 missile and called it a 'moment of pride' that India launched 'Mission Divyastra'. He further said that the system, which has indigenous sensors and avionics, is proof of 'India's technological ability'.

"It is a moment of pride that India has launched Mission Divyastra today. This will ensure that a single missile can deploy multiple warheads and with this test, India has joined the select group of countries," he said. "The system that has indigenous sensors and avionics is proof of India's technological ability. My special congratulations to all our DRDO scientists who have achieved this and shown India's technological progress," Gupta said.

On Monday, March 11, DRDO conducted its first successful flight test of an indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-Entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. The flight test, named Mission Divyastra, was carried out from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. Various telemetry and radar stations tracked and monitored multiple re-entry vehicles. The mission accomplished the designed parameters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of the DRDO scientists who participated in the conduct of the complex mission. In a post on X, he said, "Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated the scientists and the entire team, terming it as an exceptional success. (ANI)

