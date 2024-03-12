Left Menu

MP: Six killed, 10 injured as truck rams into wedding procession in Raisen

Six people were killed, and 10 others were injured after a truck rammed into a wedding procession in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2024 08:01 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 08:01 IST
Visuals from spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Six people were killed, and 10 others were injured after a truck rammed into a wedding procession in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, police said on Tuesday. According to officials, the procession was going to Khamaria village in Raisen on Monday evening when the truck rammed into the procession, killed four people on the spot. Two others died during treatment.

The truck driver however managed to flee from the spot after the accident. While speaking to ANI, District Collector Arvind Kumar Dubey said that the injured have been admitted to Bhopal AIIMS and are undergoing treatment.

"A total of 6 people have died, while 10 people are seriously injured and are undergoing treatment. The truck driver is absconding after the accident. The search is on. The truck is registered in Rajasthan. It was coming from Bhopal," the Collector said. A case has been registered, and the police were further looking into it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

