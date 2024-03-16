Left Menu

Your cavalcade creates traffic snarls: Adhir Ranjan writes to PM Modi

In his letter, Adhir said that the security of PM Modi is of utmost concern and there can never be any compromise or let-up of any kind on this front.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written a letter to PM Modi to draw attention to the "traffic snarls that are created", particularly in the central areas of New Delhi, owing to the VVIP movement and the Prime Minister's cavalcade. "I wish to bring to your kind notice and seek your kind intervention in addressing the problem of huge traffic snarls that are created, particularly in the Central areas of New Delhi owing to the movement of your cavalcade," he said.

In his letter, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury emphasized that the security of PM Modi is of utmost concern and there can never be any compromise or let-up of any kind on this front. "It is a fact that the commuters on the public roads--who are from varied sections of society and may include daily wagers, patients, office-goers, and school- and college-going children--are often put to immense hardship owing to the blocking or diversion of traffic, which is often for long durations, due to the WIP Movement. I have heard and am also told of instances of people missing their flights, trains, and examinations, as well as delays in getting critically needed medical care owing to traffic blocks," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury added.

The Congress leader mentioned that traffic management experts and authorities should work out a plan without any compromise on the Prime Minister's security. "This needs to be achieved without any compromise on your security. The matter being of public concern, I am sure, you will have this looked into and necessary action taken, as suggested. I would once again like to reiterate here that your safety and security are of paramount concern, and there can never be any let-up or compromise. At the same time, it will be just and proper to ensure that the general public is not put through any avoidable hardship due to the disruption caused by the traffic movement on the roads of New Delhi, which are always busy with the ever-growing number of automobiles," Chowdhury said in his letter to PM Modi. (ANI)

