"Judiciary always there to safeguard us": Congress' Adhir Ranjan lauds SC decision on Electoral bonds case

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday commended the Supreme Court of India for asking the State Bank of India to release the Electoral bonds data ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections. Lauding the Supreme Court's decision, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said, "We have always opposed the Electoral Bonds that the ruling party came up with. I extend my gratitude to our country's legal institution for taking this groundbreaking action. The entire nation now trusts in the judiciary to safeguard our rights, regardless of the ruling party's actions," he said.

He further said that the State Bank of India (SBI) was allegedly delaying the disclosure of electoral bonds data, citing reasons that it would take several months to do so. However, due to pressure from the Supreme Court, they were forced to release the data. "SBI, as a government-owned bank, previously claimed it would take several months to disclose the electoral bonds list. However, due to the Supreme Court's intervention, they were compelled to release it. Nonetheless, their rigging continues," said Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that the central government is hiding something in the electoral bonds case, adding that the State Bank of India is trying to protect the BJP. "Why is the BJP itself not declaring, which company has given how much money to them through electoral bonds? Why the Supreme Court has to put pressure on SBI and ECI to get information? This means that the govt is hiding something...If a company is under ED investigation, that means the company has money related to money laundering and if it bought the electoral bonds, the party will be the beneficiary. Will the party be accused of money laundering and would face the PMLA court?" he said.

"SBI is trying to protect the BJP and central govt. When the Supreme Court had clearly asked the SBI to present the bond number, then why did they not do it? Why was their lawyer not present in the court?" AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj asked. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)