Passing out parade of Agniveers 02/23 batch held at INS Chilka, Odisha

A spectacular Passing Out Parade (POP) of the third batch of Agniveers (02/2023) was held at INS Chilka, Odisha, an official statement said. The parade was held on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Defence, a total of 2,630 Agniveers, including 396 women Agniveers, passed out in a post-sunset ceremony reviewed by Adm. R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff. V Adm V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, was the conducting officer. Sudarshan Sahoo, the master sculptor and recipient of Padma Shri and Padma Vibhusan, was the Guest of Honor for the event. Distinguished sports personality and Arjuna awardee M Suranjay Singh, MCPO I (PT) and various achiever veterans were present for the POP. This momentous event was also witnessed by family members of the passing out course. The POP marks the culmination of 16 weeks of ab-initio Naval training and the beginning of their new voyage in the Indian Navy.

The CNS congratulated the trainees on parade for their impeccable turnout, good military bearing and smart drill. He highlighted that new challenges are emerging from the global security scenario and hence the training acquired should be well utilised to achieve the desired objectives. He impressed upon the Agniveers to hone their skills, be technologically aware and develop a strong foundation of knowledge, willingness to learn and commitment to perform in their respective fields. He also urged them to uphold the Navy's core values of duty, Honour and courage while serving the nation with strength and honour. The reviewing officer expressed his appreciation to the parents of Agniveers, acknowledging their contribution to the country. The Chief Guest also awarded medals and trophies to the meritorious Agniveers on the occasion. Prathamesh Amit Darekar, Agniveer (SSR), and Sanni Kumar Rajak, Agniveer (MR), were awarded the Chief of the Naval Staff Rolling Trophy and Gold Medal for Best Agniveer SSR and MR, respectively, in the men's category. Samruddhi Khandave, Agniveer (SSR), was the Best Woman Agniveer in the overall order of merit and was awarded the Gen Bipin Rawat Rolling Trophy, the statement said.

Earlier, during the valedictory function, the Chief of the Naval Staff gave away the overall championship trophy to Angad Division and the runner-up trophy to Shivaji Division. He also unveiled the summer edition of Ankur, the bilingual trainees' magazine of INS Chilka. (ANI)

