Drone Activities Suspended in Shivaji Park and Vicinity for May 1 Statehood Celebrations

Mumbai airspace over Shivaji Park is banned on Maharashtra Day (May 1) for statehood celebrations. Flying activities are prohibited under Section 144 to prevent potential threats to safety and public order due to the large crowd. The ban covers areas under Mahim, Shivaji Park, Dadar, and Worli police stations.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 19:05 IST
Activities using the airspace over the sprawling Shivaji Park and several areas in the vicinity of the iconic ground in Mumbai have been banned in view of Maharashtra Day statehood celebrations on May 1, a police official said on Monday.

The event sees a ceremonial parade attended by dignitaries as well as thousands of citizens, he said.

''A prohibitory order banning flying activities has been issued under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and will remain in force in the jurisdiction of Mahim, Shivaji Park, Dadar and Worli police stations all through the day on May 1,'' the official said.

''During the ceremonial parade and public programme, there is a possibility that terrorists or anti social elements may try to use the airspace for breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity. There may be grave danger to human life, safety and damage to public property (due to this),'' he said quoting the order.

Looking at the importance of the celebrations and the number of people who will attend, it is imperative that all security checks are put in place to prevent unwanted activities, the order added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

