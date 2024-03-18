Swiss woman murder case: Court directs FSL to expedite result, file report

New Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Monday directed the Forensic Science Lab (FSL), Delhi to expedite the FSL results pending in the Swiss woman murder case. This matter is at the stage of framing of charges after filing of the charge sheet in January and an FSL report is awaited. This case is related to the alleged murder of a Swiss woman in the Tilak Nagar area in October 2023. The Delhi police have already filed a charge sheet.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Vijay Shankar directed the director of FSL to expedite the results and listed the matter on May 15. On January 30, the court issued notice to the Director of FSL. The Court had also directed him to file the appropriate report before the next date of hearing.

"Issue notice to the Director, FSL, Rohini, Delhi with direction to expedite the FSL result and file appropriate report in respect of FSL result on or before the next date of hearing," ASJ Vijay Shankar ordered on January 30, 2024. The court had also issued notice to the SHO of Tilak Nagar police Station with directions to file the appropriate report in respect of the FSL result on or before the next date of hearing.

A notice was also issued to the Investigation Officer (IO) for the next date of hearing. Legal Aid Counsel (LAC) Advocate Rajiv Jha appeared for accuse Gurpreet Singh alias Mandeep Singh.

The court has requested Secretary, DLSA, West District, Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi to appoint a legal aid counsel to the accused. On January 15, the court took cognizance of the charge sheet filed in the Swiss woman murder case.

Delhi police had arrested Gurpreet Singh for allegedly murdering Swiss woman Nina Berger. He was arrested on October 21. The charge sheet has been filed under sections 302, 201, 404, 482, 411 against accused Gurpreet Singh alias Mandeep Singh.

Delhi police Police filed a 1,000-page charge sheet under sections related to murder, destruction of evidence, etc. Delhi police have invoked sections 302 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence), 404 (misappropriating or using the property of a deceased person), 482 (punishment for using false property marks), 411 (found in possession of stolen property).

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that he met the woman through a social media networking website four years ago. "The meeting, which took place three to four years ago, turned into a friendship, and the accused fell in love with the girl. However, the girl had another boyfriend, which did not go down well with the accused," police said.

"The accused called the girl from Switzerland to India on the pretext of meeting her and then tied the girl's hands and legs with a chain, saying that he would give her a surprise in 10 minutes and choked her to death," police added. According to the police, the accused had purchased a car by showing the ID of another girl and dumped the body in the Tilak Nagar area.

Police had said they recovered Rs 1.5 crore from the accused, which he had allegedly acquired by selling the property. (ANI)

